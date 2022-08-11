After midnight I stand

on the leading side of the earth

and watch as comet debris

speeds through the atmosphere.

Oh, the universe is big, and tonight,

I’m in love with being small,

my tiny heart flung wide to the mystery.

I think of the meteors flaring across the sky,

how they’re made from dust

the size of a grain of sand.

It takes so little to make something radiant,

something worth pointing at,

something worth waking for,

something vivid and bright.

something fleeting and beautiful as life.

Like this: Like Loading...