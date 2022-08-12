These warm summer evenings

I take in the nighthawks

looping above the field.

I take in their fast and agile flight,

take in their long and pointed wings.

Come winter, I will be grateful

to have stored such things.

When the nighthawks are gone

and the world is dim,

I will want to remember thema—

their aerialist displays, the way

they make of the dusk a playground,

the way the whole night

seems to hang on an angling wing—

Oh summer is such a generous thing.

Even the dark is charged with the thrill

of living. Even this heart, wounded

and bruised, can’t help but open

to the wheeling of nighthawks,

how they arc and sweep

as the sun disappears

and then continue their swooping

long after the light is gone.

