



Again, I am ruled by it,

this invitation to be wildly open

the way a day is open,

this invitation to be porous

the way birdsong is porous,

this invitation to feel it all

the way skin feels it all when

I slip into a blue alpine lake.

Again this urge to fall all the way

into the mystery and refuse

any rope thrown in an attempt

to rescue me. Morning comes

with the scent of autumn,

charged with ripeness and rot

and the kinship of everything.

What an honor to be mortal,

to know the value of a day,

to know how vulnerable we are

and then give ourselves away.

