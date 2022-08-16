

for Summer, Autumn, Lulu and Katie





From the garden, the girls brought

a small bouquet of late summer’s

loveliest flowers: snapdragons,

nasturtiums, lavender, salvia,

and the fernlike leaves of marigold.

And there in the center, like a guest

who did not care what clothes

she was given to wear to the ball,

was the white globe of dandelion

gone to seed, its white filigree

quite unlike all the other petals.

How could I not notice this orb

of wishes still waiting to be wished?

How I longed to spend all the wishes

on these girls who had seen

this fragile sphere as a gift.

May they be happy.

May they be sure they are loved.

May they know their own beauty

beyond any mirror.

May they flourish in all soils.

May they believe their own hearts.

May they trust their own voices.

May they find friends wherever they travel.

May they feel vital in any bouquet.

May they know love. Again and again.

Live into the fullness of each ordinary moment.

And wherever they grow, may they know

for certain the earth itself will carry them.





