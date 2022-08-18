In a vision, I saw the self

as white flower—

a many-petalled ranunculus—

a flower that opened and opened

and infinitely opened, reaching

beyond borders, beyond atmosphere,

beyond our beautiful spiral of galaxy,

its petals unfolding and unfolding,

a timeless, unending unfolding.

It comforts me to know

there’s no edge to the universe,

no way to fall off, no way

to accidentally go beyond.

There was a moment when

the green stem snapped and I worried

the blossom had become too big.

Then I felt it, how completely

the great bloom was held by the world,

and in that moment, I trusted that holding.

The flower kept growing.

Now, back in my body,

I’m still opening into that trust.

