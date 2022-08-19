





Now I understand how grief

is like a mushroom—

how it thrives in dark conditions.

How it springs directly

from what is dead.

Such a curious blossoming thing,

how it rises and unfurls

in spontaneous bourgeoning,

a kingdom all its own.



Like a mushroom,

most of grief is never seen.

It grows and expands beneath everything.

Sometimes it stays dormant for years.



Grief, like a mushroom,

can be almost unbearably beautiful,

even exotic, delicate, veiled,

can arrive in any shape and hue.

It pulls me closer in.



Like a mushroom, grief

asks me to travel to regions

of shadow and dim.

I’m astonished by what I find—

mystery, abundance, insight.

Like a mushroom, grief

can be wildly generative.

Not all growth takes place

in the light.

