



We measure the afternoon in wild raspberries,

pulling to our mouths the abundant ripe fruits

like the feral beings we are.



Fingers stained red and lips stained red

and the moments stained red as love.

If it is not smart to speak of love,



then let me not be smart.

Let me speak of love that flourishes

like wild raspberries in a rainy summer.



Let me live into love as undomesticated

as these brambles that line the creeks.

Let me remember today



by the sweet and tart taste of wild berries,

how softly they fell into our palms.

Let me be eager for love



as the look on my daughter’s face

when she dragged me by the hand

back to the raspberry patch saying more, more.

