

It is possible to be with someone who is gone.

—Linda Gregg, “The Presence in Absence”





I have no phone receiver to connect me to the other side,

but every day I speak to my beloveds through candle flame.

Every night, I speak to them through the dark before sleep.

I speak to them in the car when I am alone.

I speak to them when I walk beneath stars,

when I walk in the woods, when I walk in the rain.

It is possible to be with someone who is gone.

It is possible to feel what cannot be seen,

to sense what cannot be heard,

to be held by what cannot be touched.

It is possible for love to grow after death.

If there is a secret, it is, perhaps, openness.

The way air lets light move through.

The way a window invites in the scent of grass.

The way sand receives the ocean,

then, rearranged, lets it pass.







