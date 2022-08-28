for Vivian and Christie





This lyric afternoon with its fruit trees

and friendship and barest kiss of rain,

is it so wrong to want to save it, the way

I will process the dark plums into jam?

Is it so wrong to want to preserve

the honeyed song of summer, the warmth

of sun, the pleasure of an afternoon

with my daughter and a friend?

An ovation of thunder.

Scent of basil. Purr of cat.

The creamy fuzz of the growing quince.

The joy as we try for the first time

black apricots, their skin so surprising,

their flesh so nectar-ish. I will freeze

most of the ripe blackberries we gathered,

will savor them come snow, come cold.

A day such as this is like yeast in wheat dough—

it’s not there just for taste, it’s the difference

between bread and a brick.

It invites a trust there will be other days

filled with elation. Dig in, it seems to say.

Don’t save for later what can only be lived today.

Even the disbelief that a day could be so good—

that too, tastes so nourishing, so sweet.





