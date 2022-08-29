





Sometimes I forget I’m surrounded

by whirl, forget the earth’s turning,

forget our galaxy’s spiraling nature.

But it helps me today to remember myself

as swirl, from the whorl in my fingerprints

to the curl in my hair to the twirl in my step

as I move through the rooms of a house

that somehow feels solid and stable. It helps

to think of the day as a twist,

an infinite trip on a mobius strip,

and suddenly stuck isn’t quite so stuck,

and whatever in me is wedged

isn’t quite so wedged, and I become more

like a starry night, ethereal, dreamlike,

as I start to recall the joy in the spinning,

the freedom in the churning,

and I open again to a magic that invites me to play

far beyond the frame.

