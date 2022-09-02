





Part of me thrills to walk in the woods

and find dozens of old king boletes,

their cinnamon caps stretched and blotched,

the yellow sponge of their underbellies

bloated with rain and dappled with dross,

their stems turned to lace by maggots.

There was a time I felt responsible

for gathering them all to eat them, to dry them,

to share them, lest they go to waste.

As if I could ever gather them all.

As if to bloom and thrive

and return to the earth is a waste.

The mushrooms teach me something

of what it is to show up, to give it all

for the sake of giving it all.

I feel so lucky now to find their dark puddles

as they deliquesce.

Soon, there will be no evidence

they were here at all. I leave the woods

no less broken, more whole.

