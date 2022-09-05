





The mountain air forgets to be cold,

and my daughter and I walk in the dark

beside the river. I almost can’t see,

yet thanks to starlight,

we step over roots, over rocks.

There are moments,

even whole chapters of our lives,

when we understand how the smallest

bit of light makes a difference.

Tonight, we are laughing,

singing as we go.

Trust, too, is a kind of light.

In this dark moment, it is all I see.



Like this: Like Loading...