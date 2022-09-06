





After breaking, after kneeling,

after raising my ripe fist, after

opening my palm, after

clenching it again, after running,

after hiding, after taking off

my masks, after stilling,

after shouting, after bargaining

with God, after crumpling

and cursing, after losing,

after song, after seeking,

after breath, after breath,

after breath,

I stand in the sunflowers

of early September

and watch as the bees weave

from one giant bloom to another,

and I, too, am sunflower,

tall-stemmed and face lifted,

shaped by the love of light

and the need for rain.

I stand here until some part of me

is again more woman than sunflower,

and she notices how,

for a few moments,

it was enough just to be alive.

Just to be alive, it was enough.

