A new leaf,

a blind eye,

a disco ball,

the corner,

a key,

a page,

the hands of a clock,

the other cheek,

the milk,

a wrench,

a phrase,

the tables,

a turbine,

a deaf ear,

a trick,

your back,

the tide,

a screw,

heads, of course,

the earth itself,

and ever my thoughts

toward you.



