Though the old snap peas dangle

dried and yellow on the dying vine,

and the lettuce, once tender,

has bolted and toughened,

and the kale, now blue,

is aphid-ridden,



the calendula, cosmos,

nasturtiums and marigolds

are in full-bloom and generous.

I fill the house with vases,

each bouquet a celebration

of great change.

It thrills me. Oh, summer,

you die so beautifully.

Like this: Like Loading...