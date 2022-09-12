

for Finn (9/11/04-8/14/21)





I threw rocks in the river today.

Not because I thrill to throw rocks,

but because I love to remember

how you thrilled to throw rocks.

How you squealed at the spray

and clapped your hands at the sound

of the quiescent surface being broken.



Your joy was the pure joy of life itself,

life that knows itself through tossing,

through splattering, through squealing,

life that longs to stand on the bank

and throw rock after rock after rock.

Joy was never in the rock itself,

it wasn’t even in the splash,



nor is there joy in the rocks today.

But there is joy in feeling close to you here.

Joy in the memory of you being so alive.

Joy in remembering your smile,

your hands flying up in delight.

Joy, even, in the longing for you.

I throw rock after rock. I remember.

