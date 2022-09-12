

for S & J



I want to give you something

necessary as rain and lasting as honey,

something useful as a spoon,

something helpful as wheels.



Sometimes it feels so inadequate

to offer you a poem, a prayer,

the small light of a candle,

a hammock woven only of blessings.



Still, as you meet these difficult hours

I wish you the peace of the amber field,

wish you the rose quartz of dawn.



Because it’s what I can do, I offer you poems,

prayers, the small flame of a candle, and

a hammock of blessings woven with dark, with light.

Like this: Like Loading...