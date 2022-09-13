



There is a light inside the light,

a light that ever burns.

It’s easy not to notice it

when it’s surrounded with other light,

but it is there, shining.

It is, perhaps, like a candle

lit at noon in a sun-bright room—

almost imperceptible, and yet

to the one who lit the candle,

the light it offers

is so much more than photons.

It requires trust to receive

the light no one else can see,

this light that weaves through

the light of the world to reach you,

this light that shines for you.





