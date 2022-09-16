for Shawnee





This morning, knowing you were coming,

I went to the garden and cut the largest sunflower

to put in a vase on the table.

It was the loveliest of all the garden’s flowers,

planted from seed four months ago.



When I was younger than you are now,

my grandmother gave me voluptuous roses

in a simple blue glass vase.

I felt so connected to her this morning

as I made a bouquet for you.

I understood something new of devotion.



Unable to thank her, I thanked

the sunflower. Her love from three decades ago

pulsed through the stem like sunshine.

How did I not feel the full magnitude then?

I give all that love to you.









