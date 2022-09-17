





Piercing the softest sweater I own

are dozens of thin black seeds,

needle-sharp and needle-stiff.

Their purpose: to spread.

They prick, they lance, they jab, they spear.

They refuse to be ignored.

It took only seconds for them to attach,

but to extricate them?



Today, again, I was reminded

how I do not wish

to be a carrier of sharp things.

I do not wish to sow what is prickly,

do not want to propagate

what might bring pain to someone else.



The world continues to teach me,

Be soft. Spread kindness, only kindness.

That is the voice I most wish to hear.

I pull the dark seeds from the fabric.

I place them where they will never take root.

The night air kisses my skin where they were.







