





Sometimes, too certain I know what love is,

I miss love.

It’s like thinking water is waves,

not seeing water is also the depths of ocean,

the muscle of river, the body, the air,

ice, snow, fog, clouds, mist.

Sometimes, longing to hear certain words,

I neglect to hear the words that are spoken.

Or craving a certain touch, I disregard

all other touch, and my skin believes it is starving.

There is beauty beyond beauty, love beyond love,

opening beyond opening, an apple inside apple.

Let my prayer be I don’t know.

Let me find the door inside the door,

the glimmer inside the glimmer,

the human inside this woman.

The god inside of god.

Like this: Like Loading...