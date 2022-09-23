





Perhaps a red-tailed hawk

calls to you through closed windows,

and curious, you leave your work

and step out into the morning.

The air smells of rain and autumn leaves,

and the hawk makes wide circles above the yard

as if showing you how it’s done—

this is how you play with the day.



Everything glitters as the sun emerges.

Everything, even your thoughts.

Even your greatest loss.

The hawk disappears up canyon.

You breathe as if you’ve just remembered how.

When you go back in, you’re careful to fold in your wings.

Like this: Like Loading...