When I asked the world to open me,

I did not know the price.

When I wrote that two-word prayer in the sand,

I did not know loss was the key,

devastation the hinge,

trust was the dissolution

of the idea of a door.

When I asked the world to open me,

I could never have said yes to what came next.

Perhaps I imagined the waves

knew only how to carry me.

I did not imagine they would also pull me under.

When I asked the world to open me,

I had not imagined drowning

was the way to reach the shore.

The waves of sorrow dragged me down

with their tides of unthinkable loss.

The currents emptied my pockets

and stripped me of my ideas.

I was rolled and eroded

and washed up on the sand

like driftwood—softened.

I sprawled there and wept,

astonished to still be alive.

It is not easy to continue to pray this way.

Open me.

And yet it is the truest prayer I know.

The other truest prayer,

though sometimes it frightens me,

is Thank you.

