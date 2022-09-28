

Give me your hand.

—this epigraph, and all italic lines by Rainer Maria Rilke, from “Wild Love,” trans. by Joanna Macy





Tonight, again, I slip my hand into the hand of Rilke

and let him lead me into regions of beauty and terror.

Though I weep, though I tremble, he does not let go.

When I praise, he reminds me, No feeling is final.

There was a time, perhaps, when I did not believe

a poem could save my life. Now, I know.

If you could examine my cells, you would see

every single one of them has been tattooed

with his words. I use poems the way others

use a rope, a light, a crust of bread, a knife.

He whispers to me of impermanence.

Is it not the very fragrance of our days?

And yet, he seems to say, in the meantime

there is so much splendor to be made.







*Inspired also by correspondence with Luise Levy and John Mason

Like this: Like Loading...