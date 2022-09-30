

for Jay





We stepped into cool autumnal air

ripe with the red scent of tiny crab apples

and charged with the darkling promise of storm.



We were well-armed with studies and stories

on why we might want to choose awe—

but awe chose us the way gold chooses aspen,



the way love chooses friends,

the way shorter days choose fall,

the way beauty chooses what will die.



And aspen leaves whirled all around us

and caught in our hair, and we knew ourselves

as small essential beings in a wide, astonishing world.





*Hey, friends, just saying that the Original Thinkers Festival program on the Power of Awe was AMAZING!!! If you have never checked out Original Thinkers in Telluride, well, it is great for people who are curious and like to engage in conversations about paradox, science, emotion, the natural world and community.

Like this: Like Loading...