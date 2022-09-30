An Hour-Long Conversation with Kara Johnstad/Voice Rising on OMTimes Radio

Where to go when our heart is raw and our limbs are tired? When our bones and brittle and the landscapes barren, are there fat raindrops that wash away the pain? Can the scratch of our pen against plain white paper bring us hope when conversations seem senseless? Join singer/voice coach/visionary Kara Johnstad and poet Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer in a heartfelt conversation on meeting grief, the power of daily practice, and her upcoming collection of poems, All the Honey. How can poetry save us? How may a word whispered help shake loose stones lodged in our hearts? Aired Monday, Sept. 26, 2022.

https://www.podbean.com/ew/pb-r6phf-12d360a