





Today I am grateful to remember I’m small—

a woman who lives in a deep river canyon

surrounded by fourteen-thousand foot peaks

in state the size of New Zealand

in the fourth largest country on Earth

on the fifth largest planet in our solar system

which has a radius of three billion miles

in a galaxy one hundred thousand light years in diameter

in an observable universe of ninety-three billion light years.

I sit at the end of the deep river canyon

and look at my two cupped hands.

What I can carry is so small.

What carries me is so great.

I offer it my grief.

For a moment, I am weightless.



