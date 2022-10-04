

—for Art Goodtimes





When I was clay,

was mud, was

slurry, was sludge,

he said, Fly,

beautiful bird,

high and low.

When I was

nothing, he said,

I am honored

to be your friend.

When there was

nothing to be said,

he sat with me.

We breathed in

deep sadness.

We breathed out love.

All around us,

the grass grew.

Inside, I felt it,

as if his words

were prophecy,

I knew it,

the possibility

of wings.

*

Hi friends,

I realized tonight that it was a year ago yesterday that I resumed writing poems after a 7-week break after my son’s death. That break was so important–to give myself utterly over to meeting each moment and living into whatever showed up. And returning to writing was also so important–to give in to the practice of showing up with language, being very curious about what is here, and then doing my very best to tell the truth of it.

Tonight’s poem was inspired by an email I just reread from that time in which my beautiful, soul-growing, long-time mentor, Art Goodtimes said to me, among other things, Fly beautiful bird, high and low. It meant the world to me.

And so, considering tonight’s poem, it feels appropriate to share with you tonight an article that came out today in Shoutout Colorado!, in which at the end I honor Art’s influence in my life (though there is, as you will see, a misplaced paragraph in the middle of the article that should go at the end?? you’ll figure it out, because it makes no sense otherwise).

https://shoutoutcolorado.com/meet-rosemerry-wahtola-trommer-poet-presenter/

The article also talks about collaboration, the importance of practice, of “giving it away,” learning when to not give it away, and the joys of taking the slow track.