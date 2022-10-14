





Of course, there are books everywhere—

shelves and stacks and bags of books.

Though I would not have guessed

there would be small wooden ladders

with many rungs for the mind to climb.

And the colors on the walls are warm

and the breeze through the open window

is cool. Through one window, some neighbor

is playing their radio loud,

though it’s after one a.m.

And out the back window, I can see

in the moonlight a persimmon tree

laden with hundreds of pale orange fruits.

And though Alison isn’t here,

she is so thoroughly here,

and I feel so very not all alone

as I fall asleep by myself in Alison’s room,

aware of my exact shape and grateful

that for this moment, I know myself

as something else that belongs here,

something chosen, something defined in part

by its presence here, something integral

as the tennis ball, the blue flashlight,

the tick, tick, tick of the clock on the wall.

