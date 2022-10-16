





for an hour we danced

in the tiny kitchen

and sang with Dolly,

our voices braided

like eager vines,

and for that hour

I smiled and swayed

and I felt such spaciousness—

like a lost girl in a fairy tale

who has walked through dark woods

and arrived in a glade

with sunlight streaming

and flowers and bird song,

and though she’s still lost,

for this moment she’s safe,

not only safe, but happy,

truly deeply happy,

and when she reenters

the cold, dark woods,

as she must,

a bit of the shine

has twined into her.

Even now, I feel it,

the radiance,

how it shimmies

just like we did

beside the old oak cupboards,

how it glitters in the dark,

how it moves.

