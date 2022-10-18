





I want to go back in years

and find my grandmother Rose

when she is living in Illinois

with my grandfather,

a cruel and angry man.

I want to meet her

on a cold snowy day

when the world feels small

and she feels smaller,

and I want to serve her

a bowl of ripe mango

with a squeeze of lime.

I would love to see her face

when she tasted it—

the orange flesh

that sings of sunshine,

warmth, and the far away.

Would she love it

the way I do this morning,

astonished by the goodness

that exists in the world?

Would she thrill,

as I do, in the surprise

of being served?

As it is, I delight in sitting

on a deep red couch with my friend,

sighing as we slip the soft cubes

into our mouths,

making lists of people

we long to feed mango—

like Beethoven, like Etty Hillesum,

like my grandmother,

who likely never tasted

a mango, my grandmother,

who knew so little of kindness.

Over sixty years later,

I long to serve her mango

to make her feel seen,

cared for, special,

astonished by the sweetness

of the world.

