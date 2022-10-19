Treasure is a picnic

in a clearing amidst redwoods,

a black and white blanket to lie on,

a sky only blue. It’s hours to wander.

It’s the braid of conversation

between friends and the moment.

Treasure is never what we thought it was.

Once we thought we were supposed

to live perfect, unfailing lives.

Now we know treasure can look like scars.

Can emerge from the scent of burnt dreams.

Now we know treasure often arrives

only after we’ve been torn apart—

torn apart, then woven back together

with bits and strands of the world woven in,

a process that happens again and again

until we know ourselves more as the world

and less as who we thought we were.

Sometimes, like today, the scents

of evergreen and bay weave in, too.

And the velvet of moss. And the clean

taste of water. And the heartbreak

of another who we treasure,

a heartbreak so tender,

we now feel it and grow from it

as if it is our own.

