for Kayleen



As the tide rose and the waves grew nearer,

she took a stick and drew in the sand

a small labyrinth. In the center

she placed a dried tangle of roots,

some sodden gray feathers,

and the broken open shells of oysters.

White stone at the entrance.

Warm sun on our skin.

On the short path, we wrote with a stick

the names of people and places we longed to heal.

All around us the whirling of dark sea birds

seeking higher places to land.

All around us the sound of waves crashing on rocks,

sound of cliffs slowly eroding into sand.