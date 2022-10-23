

for Suzan





It feels right to walk

through naked trees

with our naked hearts

and our naked hands

and thrill in the sound

of wind in dry grass

and delight in how quickly

the clouds are shredded.



You could say, it’s just a day,

but perhaps a day such as this

spent practicing awe and openness

is what changes everything.

You step out of yourself.

Suddenly, anything could happen.



Like this: Like Loading...