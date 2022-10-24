





Just when I believed

autumn would last forever

it didn’t.

Not that I really thought

the gold leaves would stay.

Not that I really believed

the warm days were endless—

but part of me wanted them to be.



And so this cold morning,

driving on ice

when I feel the slip of the wheels

as they lose traction,

the heart resonates

with the skid.



Oh, this lesson

in losing control.

Oh, this remembering

how quickly it all slides by—

the light, the warmth,

the deepening gold,

even this fleeting understanding

of how quickly

it all slides by.

