





Dear Pablo,



Because you dared to love Matilde

without knowing how, or when, or from where,

I, too, became the unblooming reed

that carries inside it the radiance of summer days,

the luminosity of moon, the glittering secrets of stars.

I, too, believed I could be worthy of devotion

despite my darkness, because my darkness,

because my shadows, because my shame.

I embraced love as wood instead of crystal—

something growing, something vital,

something solid and difficult to break.

Because you spilled love into ink,

I learned your love by heart.

Your words caressed me and drenched me

like late summer rain, they carried me

through gloomy rooms and moonless years.

Because you dared to deeply love one woman,

you touched the soul of this other woman,

and I, too, know, because of you,

the perfume of dark carnation, the ripe apple

of happiness, the bliss of being spread out

on a blanket of ancient night,

a kiss that transcends borders and centuries,

the gift of a love so obscure it resists translation,

the gift of a love so personal

it invites the rest of the world.





*with references to Love Sonnets XII and XVII







