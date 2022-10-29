

for Sherry





All it takes is one moonless night

to realize how grateful I am

for those who bring light to the world—

I am thinking of my friend

who travels with lanterns

and hangs them from doorways

wherever she stays.

How she brings long strands of fairy lights

powered by tiny batteries

and then passes them out like party favors

so people might wrap themselves in the glow

and know themselves as carriers of light.

How today she mailed me a photo

of me and a friend doubled over laughing

with a bright pink stickie note flashing “favorite!”

so that even the mail luminesces.

How, even in the darkest of hours,

she brings her gift for seeing good in others,

and she beacons, she candles, she moons, she stars.

