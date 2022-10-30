



Vivian, the garden is ready now for winter.

Today was the day to pull everything out—

the remaining carrots, a few beets, the dried stalks

of sunflowers with their seed heads already emptied

into the soil. Next year there will be many volunteers.



I was surprised how many plants still had life.

The calendula, for instance, had dozens of new green leaves

flourishing around their bases, despite the frost and snow.

The snapdragons, too, had several inches of new growth,

though winter is near, though their flowers are dead.



What an astonishment, how life insists on itself.

Today I read an essay that said, The purpose of life is life.

Something thrilled in me when I read it,

though how to reconcile these words with the choice

your brother made to give up this life?



There are moments when I watch you find pleasure

in some simple act—stapling fabric to a box to make a costume.

Drawing on your hand. Snuggling the cat.

Life seems to burgeon around all the places inside you

that died when your brother died.



It’s a choice you make, I know.

The garden will be full of surprises next year.

I marvel at what grows.



