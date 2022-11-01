





I wake up as myself, but by 8:15 a.m.,

I am wearing a long black dress and long black gloves,

strings of pearls and my long brown hair piled high.

Once again, I am Holly Golightly, spontaneous and flirty,

eccentric and ambitious. How easily I slip into her world.

How quickly I start calling everyone darling.

How instantly I feel doe-eyed and feminine.

Though I am graying. Though I am no longer reed-like

or innocent. Though in real life I only wear yoga pants

and no one would call me glamorous.

How is it that forty years after I first met her

in Breakfast at Tiffany’s, I still fall in love with her?

Confident, yet fragile. Elegant, yet humble.

I balance my long black cigarette holder in my hand

and take a long drag of the fake cigarette—

but it’s life I’m pulling deep into my lungs

getting buzzed on blue sky and white snow.

By noon, I have no idea who I am.

By midnight, though I am in yoga pants again,

the credits have yet to roll.

Like this: Like Loading...