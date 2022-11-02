

In the woods, in the dark

we stood amidst old gravestones,

their engravings mostly scrubbed by time.

And Jon played gong,

Robin played chimes

and Evie played bass recorder.

And Owl read of the wood,

Melissa spoke of good life

and I hummed and played the breath.

We spoke the names

of our beloveds who have left.

Some names were spoken

only in silence.

The half-moon joined our circle,

as if it, too, knew something

of loss. As if it were showing us

that sometimes what appears to be gone

is simply unseen.

We walked home in that half light.

