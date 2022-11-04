

Sister of silence, you give back to the world

the shadow of every sound you are given.

You reshape the air to unsharpen the shout.

You unshrill the scream until it’s quieter,

quieter,

then nothing at all.

There is no sound so harsh you can’t soften it.

And come song? You re-sing the melody

so beauty will linger like the rich shimmer inside a gong.

Not once have you said your own words.

Not once have you intoned your own tune.

Not once have you heard your own voice

or spoken your own truth.

Not once have you lied.

Not once have you made a promise

you could not keep.

Sometimes, when I am brave,

I try to echo you, which is to say

I let silence enter my inner walls,

where it bounces in me like sound in a cave

until all I hear is the resonant repeat

of the most ancient of languages you speak—

silence, silence, silence.

There is no part of me uneroded,

no part your waves don’t touch.



Like this: Like Loading...