





Rubbing our eyes,

we sit in a small circle

in the half-lit room,

drinking whiskey

and eating potato chips,

still high on the glow

of good work,

and for a moment,

I see this night for what it is—

radiant as a Japanese maple in fall

blazing vermillion

against a backdrop of brown—

something so wonderful

it couldn’t possible last,

but my god, while it’s happening,

how astonishing, how right.

