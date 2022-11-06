is what you say when pressing

the garlic cloves into the soil in early November:

five inches down, sprout side up.

But no matter how well one plants them—

preferably six inches apart so they don’t compete

for sunlight or water or space—

it will still be a long time

before green shoots come up.



It’s the same thing, I think,

as I sit by my husband and weep,

as I’ve done nearly every day

for over a year since our son died.

No matter how well one grieves—

whether the heart is cracked asphalt

or a lush peony—

it’s going to take a long time.



A long time, perhaps forever.

I tell myself, Go ahead,

cry when you think of how he used to race

to the car when you’d come home.

As if I could stop myself.

I cry because my body says cry.

Because I remember the shape

of his body crushed into mine.



Because sometimes my heart

is more dead bird than wing.

Because some things we simply live into.

Winter will come and freeze the dirt.

Next spring, there will be green shoots.

Late summer, we will pull thick bulbs from the earth.

