





Sometimes I toss the postcards into recycling

as easily as I would a realtor’s flier.

Sometimes I hold them a long time,

standing in the post office lobby

beside the giant green plastic bin,

staring at his typewritten name—

a name chosen with so much love—

and those scraps of paper link me back to a time

when he was here, eager in school,

in love with his brain and what it could do,

dreaming of majors and scholarships.



A woman weeping over junk mail—

that thought is enough to make me laugh

through the tears. The only thing

that makes me more sad

than receiving these letters with his name

is knowing soon they won’t arrive anymore.

There will be nothing in the mailbox with his name.

Like this: Like Loading...