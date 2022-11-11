



Thank you for the pep talk.

When your teacher asked you

to record messages in the phone,

you could not have known

one day your innocent words

would reach this woman in Colorado

and I would sit in my car

and stare at a mountain and press 4

to listen to children laughing

and press 3 to hear a room full of kindergarteners

shouting YOU CAN DO IT,

and it would make me weep.

I imagine you do not yet understand

how something so beautiful

could make a person sob—

a complex, but very real emotion

we don’t have a word for in English.

But perhaps you are already learning

of the ripple effect: How kindness

brings hope. How hope opens us.

How being open can make people cry.

My friend Paula explained it to me this way.

That’s what friends do—

they share the truth with you.

Oh, young friends I have never met,

I thank you for the ripple,

for the way it has recharged in me a tide

so deep that currents leak out.

Thank you for restoring the great inner ocean

that sometimes turns desert, goes dry.

Thank you for reminding me,

pwease, do something you wike,

something that inspiwes you.

I remember now. Oh bless these salty tears.

I remember.





*



If you, too, could use a pep talk, or even if you don’t need one, call anyway: 707-873-7862

