Writing the Body: An Online Poetry Thoughtshop

with Rosemerry Trommer $12, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, 6 – 7 pm MST

From the top of the head to the pinkie toe, the body is a full-blown miracle. In this hour-long thoughtshop, Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer shares poems that explore what it is to have a body. Poems will touch on sickness and health, body image, carnality, and a complex celebration of all things physical.

No writing or poetry experience is necessary, and sharing is always optional.

This is a virtual experience via Zoom. This offering will also be recorded, with the recording sent out shortly after the live event.

Register Here! (you need a mind/body account to register. If you are confused or need any help at all with your registration, please call 720-486-9798 or email hello@shyftatmilehigh.org with questions.

*

Soul Writers Circle: New MONDAY MORNING circle

Listen from the heart, write from the soul. The SOUL WRITERS CIRCLE, held one Monday a month for six months, is a chance to join in a small, fun, safe, deeply engaged online community co-led by me and mindfulness teacher, author and psychotherapist Augusta Kantra. No prior experience is required. The only requirement: the willingness to “show up and burn brightly.” To register, or for more info, visit here: https://calmlivingstudio.com/mec-events/soul-writers-circle/

*

Spoken & Heard Reading with Sandra Gill and Jon Lee

On November 17, 2022, 5 p..m. mountain time, join Rosemerry and two other amazing poets as we share in the acclaimed Stuarts Opera House reading, hosted by the amazing Kari Gunter-Seymour. Accompanied by ASL interpreters. Rosemerry will be the third reader and she will be sharing poems on gratefulness and loss–especially the two together. To register, visit here: https://tinyurl.com/yc3y4s2z

*

Do you get The Marginalian?

I love this weekly (actually twice weekly) newsletter from Maria Popova–full of stories and creative thought weavings around artists, poets, philosophers, scientists and more. A thoughtful, curious blog for thoughtful, curious people. You can sign up for the newsletter at this link