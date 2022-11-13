





Come with me, he said,

and he led me up the narrow stairs,

then led me up more narrow stairs

until we arrived in the small sacred nest—

a tiny square room with tall stained glass windows

and two small couches and the kind of silence

one longs to meet—the silence that says,

sister, I have been waiting for you

to climb the narrow stairs to find me.

The silence that says, now that we have found each other

even when you leave,

I will come with you.

