





In the living room after dinner, my daughter

plays Tchaikovsky on Alexa

and dances every character in Sleeping Beauty—

Aurora, the prince, the evil fairy,

the lilac fairy, the bluebird, the jewels—

she leaps and lifts, she jumps

and twirls and raises her arms

with a delicate twist of each wrist.

She is more wing than limb,

more song than blood,

more frolic than bone.

To watch her is holy business

as she learns to make each step beautiful.

