

for Christie





Shaggy and mottled,

lumpy as an old woman’s thighs,

five quince recline in the shallow bowl

and all day I marvel

as the delicate scent opens,

exotic and fragrant,

like guava, like honey,

like citrus, vanilla.

Every year my friend

harvests me quince from her tree,

and every year they somehow

astonish me again.

As if I didn’t know.

As if their sweetness is new.

Perhaps the annual forgetting is a gift,

because what joy

in falling in love with them

again each year,

their bright yellow scent,

the honest perfume of friendship,

the thrill in their ripening.

