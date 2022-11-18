I learned more about my own poems by watching ASL interpreter Joe Moore bring them into their face & hands and body. What a gift to watch them and another interpreter, too, Nico, accompany me, Sandra Gill and Jon Lee in an evening of poems that touch on family, history, tradition, connection, love, loss and opening. My own poems, starting around 1:05:00, focus on grief and gratefulness. I am so grateful for Kari Gunter-Seymour who curated this program and to Stuart’s Opera House for hosting Spoken & Heard on November 17, 2022.

